Authorities: Alcohol may have been factor in fatal ATV crash

WAUBUN, Minn. - Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in a deadly ATV crash in Becker County of northwestern Minnesota.



The sheriff's office was called to the scene east of Waubun around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.



WDAY-TV reports three men were on the ATV when the driver, a 47-year-old man from Washington state, lost control and it rolled. The ATV landed on top of him. He died at the scene.



His 21-year-old son was injured and was flown to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. His condition hasn't been released. The other man did not require medical attention.



The Becker County sheriff's department says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.



Names are being withheld until relatives can be notified.

