Authorities ID Columbia Heights homicide suspect

Phillip Leron Miller

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Miinn. - The Anoka County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect in an early-Thursday homicide at a Columbia Heights condominium building.

Authorities are searching for Phillip Leron Miller, 41 of Brooklyn Park, in the killing of 31-year-old Philip Charles Borer Nelson.

Columbia Heights police officers found Nelson dead while responding to a disturbance at the Labelle Park Condominiums early Thursday morning.

Miller is described as black, 5 feet 7 and medium build, with brown eyes and loosely braided black hair and tattoos on his arm and hand.

Authorities say Miller has a criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

