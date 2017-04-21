Authorities ID Columbia Heights homicide suspect

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Miinn. - The Anoka County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect in an early-Thursday homicide at a Columbia Heights condominium building.
Authorities are searching for Phillip Leron Miller, 41 of Brooklyn Park, in the killing of 31-year-old Philip Charles Borer Nelson.
Columbia Heights police officers found Nelson dead while responding to a disturbance at the Labelle Park Condominiums early Thursday morning.
Miller is described as black, 5 feet 7 and medium build, with brown eyes and loosely braided black hair and tattoos on his arm and hand.
Authorities say Miller has a criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
