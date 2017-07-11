Authorities: Missing Kimball teen left without meds

Stearns County authorities are asking for the public's help in their search for 17-year-old Sienna Paige.

KIMBALL, Minn. - Stearns County authorities are asking for the public's help locating a teen they say left her home north of Kimball without her medication.

According to the county, 17-year-old Sienna Paige left her home at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday after telling her parents she was going for a walk. Paige was last seen about a half hour later on Powder Ridge Road near Highway 15, and appeared to be headed home but has not returned.

Paige is a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds with hazel eyes.

She has brown hair with pink highlights, and was last seen wearing a royal blue "Kimball Cubs" zip-up hoodie, black crop T-shirt, black leggings and black flip-flops.

Paige is currently on medication for a medical condition, and does not have it with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 320-251-4240 or call 911.

