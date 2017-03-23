Authorities search for Eagan tree vandals

Authorities are looking for the vandals who damaged several trees in Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan. (Photo: KARE 11)

EAGAN, Minn. – The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is searching for vandals who deliberately damaged a half-dozen or more trees in Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan.

Volunteers recently spotted what’s known as girdling on two black cherry trees. Girdling, also called ring-barking, is when bark is deeply stripped in a ring around the tree, stopping the flow of nutrients and water to the rest of the tree.

“Clearly someone girdling trees – they understand it would mean the death of a tree,” said Steve Sullivan, Dakota County Parks Director. “Someone had taken what looked like a hatchet, and took the bark all the way around the tree. What this results in, the tree will die.”

On Thursday afternoon, Dakota County Sheriff’s deputies surveyed the trees, and they believe with costs to cut down and replace the trees, the damage adds up to a felony crime.

Deputies will begin an investigation into finding the person or people responsible.

The Minnesota Off-Road Cyclists Group spread awareness of the vandalism through a widely shared post on the Lebanon Hills Mountain Bike Trail Facebook page, eliciting hundreds of shares and emotional responses.

What cuts deep for Sullivan, is the precision and possible knowledge behind the crime.

“We want to find out who did this, and why they did this,” said Sullivan. “I don’t understand why anyone would do that. This park is for everyone. It serves 500,000 people a year and for anyone to destruct that, and make Lebanon Hills a worse place, is offending.”

The tree vandalism comes as Dakota County is investing $1.3 million into natural resources and trees within the park, planting 1,500 trees.

