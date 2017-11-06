Authorities search for endangered 14-year-old

Authorities in Northfield are asking for the public's help locating missing 14-year-old Marissa Bahm. (Photo: Courtesy MN BCA)

NORTHFIELD, Minn. - Authorities in Northfield are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Marissa Bahm has possible medical conditions and is considered endangered. They said she does not have a cell phone with her.

Bahm was reported missing on Monday. The BCA said she was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black winter coat, and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Northfield police at 507-645-4475.

© 2017 KARE-TV