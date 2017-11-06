Authorities search for endangered 14-year-old

NORTHFIELD, Minn. - Authorities in Northfield are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Marissa Bahm has possible medical conditions and is considered endangered. They said she does not have a cell phone with her.
Bahm was reported missing on Monday. The BCA said she was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black winter coat, and tan pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Northfield police at 507-645-4475.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs