Authorities search for missing Alexandria man

Alexandria Police say 32-year-old Ryan Charles Johnson hasn't been seen since the evening of April 6. (Photo: Courtesy Alexandria Police Department)

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - Authorities in Alexandria are asking for the public's help locating a missing 32-year-old man.

Alexandria Police say Ryan Charles Johnson's family reported on Saturday night that they had not seen or heard from him since Thursday.

Johnson was last seen by a friend at a local bar the evening of Thursday, April 6. Alexandria Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are actively searching for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 320-763-6631.

