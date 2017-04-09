KARE
Close

Authorities search for missing Alexandria man

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 6:35 PM. CDT April 09, 2017

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - Authorities in Alexandria are asking for the public's help locating a missing 32-year-old man.

Alexandria Police say Ryan Charles Johnson's family reported on Saturday night that they had not seen or heard from him since Thursday.

Johnson was last seen by a friend at a local bar the evening of Thursday, April 6. Alexandria Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are actively searching for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 320-763-6631.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories