Authorities search for missing teen

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 12:15 PM. CDT March 31, 2017

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday. 

The Rochester Police Department and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a crime alert, asking for the public's help in locating Journee Starr Malone. Malone was last seen near Gage East Apartments in Rochester around 5 p.m. on March 27. 

She is described as 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds. She has long hair and has a disability of being a "selective mute," meaning she may not communicate willingly. 

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black boots. 

Anyone with information about Malone is asked to immediately contact 911.  
 

