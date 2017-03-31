Authorities search for missing teen

Journee Starr Malone (Photo: BCA)

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday.

The Rochester Police Department and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a crime alert, asking for the public's help in locating Journee Starr Malone. Malone was last seen near Gage East Apartments in Rochester around 5 p.m. on March 27.

She is described as 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds. She has long hair and has a disability of being a "selective mute," meaning she may not communicate willingly.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information about Malone is asked to immediately contact 911.



