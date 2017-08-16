Avoiding fake solar eclipse glasses

Solar eclipse. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Digital Vision., This content is subject to copyright.)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Viewing the total solar eclipse on Monday will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Millions upon millions of people are expected to watch it.

But to watch safely, everyone should make sure the glasses they have are the real deal.

The principal at Scandia Elementary says they bought 329 pairs of glasses from Amazon for their students. Later, they were notified that Amazon has not received confirmation from the supplier that the item was from a reputable manufacturer.

Dr. Ralph Chu hands out free solar eclipse glasses at the Chu Vision Institute in Bloomington. He says his are from a legitimate manufacturer.

"You can double check to see if the glasses are safe by, inside, maybe even putting the glasses over your eyes and it really should block out all normal light," Chu said. "That is sort of a general safety test, but having a trusted vendor is really the key."

The glasses should also meet the ISO 12312-2 standard.

On Wednesday morning, The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities received 600 pairs of solar eclipse glasses from United Healthcare and shared tips with families on safe viewing.

They warned families that looking at the sun during the eclipse can cause severe retinol damage, which can cause blindness.

To pick up a pair of free solar eclipse classes, you can still stop by Chu Vision Institute.

For a full list of vendors that are selling the glasses and for information on what is appropriate solar viewing, head to the American Astronomical Society website.

