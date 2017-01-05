Baby found in church sparks discussion about safe haven law

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A baby boy left inside the Cathedral of St. Paul Wednesday night is said to be doing well.

A church maintenance worker found the newborn in a laundry bin wrapped in a blanket inside the Cathedral.

The church immediately called 911 and then the priest baptized the boy and called him Nathan after the man who found him.

"It was a little heartbreak for a mom who felt she needed to do that, but what joy this little baby is going to be okay,” said State Senator Michelle Benson, a Republican from Ham Lake.



And it's exactly why State Senator Michelle Benson pushed for an expansion of the Safe Place for Newborns law back in 2012.

"We want that baby handed off who is going to affirmatively care for that baby,” said Benson.

Technically, leaving a newborn baby in a church is not part of the law but St. Paul Police say officers have no interest in prosecuting the person responsible.

Under the law, a mother or someone who has permission from the mother can leave an unharmed newborn no more than seven days old at a safe place.

A safe place includes a hospital, an urgent care facility that's open, or just simply call 911 for an ambulance to pick up the child. You can remain anonymous, no questions asked.

"The mom never has to worry she's going to be prosecuted or tracked down, it's about keeping the baby safe,” she said.

The change in the law came after cases of newborn babies found dead in the state, including one five years ago where a girl was dumped in the Mississippi River. The case is still open.

“With all the sad news that happens in the news every day, we get to tell a really good story about this tiny baby found in the cathedral,” she said.

And perhaps it is because of this law where someone chose a safe place.

"This child is safe and that's the most important thing,” said Father John Ubel with the Cathedral of St. Paul.