Baby killed in St. Louis Co. house fire

Home in Tower, Minn. where baby was found dead following a fire Wednesday. (Photo: KBJR)

TOWER, Minn. - Sheriff's officials say a baby has died in a house fire in St. Louis County.



Authorities say the 11-month boy was found dead on the second floor of a home in Tower Wednesday after firefighters put out the blaze.

The sheriff's office says smoke was billowing out of a second story window and flames could be seen coming out of the lower floor window when law enforcement arrived.

Window of home in Tower with fire damage. (Photo: KBJR)

One man is in custody who is considered a person of interest, according to officials. They have not said whether the person is related to the baby who died.

The child has been identified as Bentley Joe Lewis Koski. The cause of the fire is under investigation but officials do not believe it was arson.

