Baby's first Christmas: A miracle homecoming

Beckett Byer's outfit for his first Christmas offers a pretty fitting description of his birth.

"It says 'Christmas miracle' and it's kind of funny because I ordered it, actually, before he was born," said Ericka Byer.

Ericka says she never expected needing a miracle to bring her son home, until shortly after she went into a labor a few weeks ago. His nurses began having trouble detecting his heartbeat.

"In those moments I just began to pray, out lout, I prayed, 'Lord, please protect our son,'" Ericka said. "Over and over. I was screaming those words. It kind of brought me back this deja-vu feeling."

For Ericka, it was a feeling she knew too well. Just a year and a half earlier, Ericka delivered her stillborn daughter Kylie at just 24 weeks.

"We found out she had passed away at a normal appointment and they couldn't find her heartbeat," she said.

With Beckett, Ericka made it in to surgery, but he was born without a heartbeat, due to a placental abruption.

Dale Buisman, a nurse practitioner with Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, began working to resuscitate him despite dire circumstances.

"Looking at Beckett, there was no reason to keep going at all," Buisman said. "Because, at 15 minutes, he really was giving us no sign of life."

But he decided to try one more unit of blood, and three minutes later his resuscitation led to a heartbeat.

"I can't imagine, had they not made the decision to keep going because he wouldn't be here tonight," Ericka said.

But it's not just that he's here.

"I remember people saying, 'He's not going to be okay, and people were saying, 'It's not a good outcome and it's not going to be okay,'" said Nickie Anderson, one of Beckett's nurses.

The nurses knew a baby without oxygen for that long faces long odds, which is where they say the miracle really came in.

"What was shocking to me was the end result," Buisman said. "His MRI, is normal. What a miracle he really is."

"He is a miracle baby," Anderson said. "Yeah."

"He's going to be okay," Ericka said with a smile. "And he's going to do well."

A healthy baby boy, home for Christmas.

"We imagined this day, really, since we gave birth to our daughter," Ericka said.

A story worthy of that shirt.

"A Christmas miracle," Ericka said. "Truly."

Ericka and Patrick Byer say they owe so much to the staff at Fairview Ridges and the U of M Masonic Children's Hospital, where Beckett spent 11 days in the NICU. They delivered Christmas cookies to both hospitals last week to say thanks.