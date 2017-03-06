Bail set for Diamond Reynolds

Diamond Reynolds arrested for assault. Credit: St. Paul Police

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Diamond Reynolds, who received national attention after she live-streamed the aftermath of the police shooting of her boyfriend Philando Castile, saw a judge for the first time Monday on assault charges.

Reynolds is accused of attacking a woman with a hammer. The judge set her bail at $40,000 without conditions or $20,000 with the condition she stays away from the victim and her co-defendants.

According to the criminal complaint, Reynolds and two other women confronted a woman in a parking lot. The victim says Reynolds hit her in the head multiple times with a hammer, then damaged her vehicle's windshield with it.

The complaint says co-defendant Dyamond Richardson told police Reynolds agreed to help Richardson find a fight a person who picked a fight with Richardson in February.

Reynolds is expected to be the star witness in the trial of Jeronimo Yanez, the St. Anthony Police Officer charged with killing Reynold's boyfriend Philando Castile last year.

Prominent defense attorney Marsh Halberg, who's not involved in either case, says the assault charge will most likely not affect her testimony in the Yanez trial.

"I don't think the jury's going to hear about this, I really don't," Halberg said.

Halberg says Yanez' defense team would likely only be allowed to bring up Reynolds' criminal history if she were convicted of crimes relevant to truth or honesty.

"The fact she may or may not have propensities toward violence will be irrelevant," Halberg said.

And if Reynolds happens to be in custody when Yanez goes to trial at the end of May, she will not be forced to testify wearing jail clothes.

"They would have her change into street clothes outside the view of the jury," Halberg said.

As for Reynolds' hammer assault charge, her attorneys say she'll contend she had nothing to do with the alleged assault.

"She will ultimately be entering a plea of not guilty," said Reynolds' attorney Karlowba Adams Powell.

Reynolds was still in custody as of Monday evening. She is due back in court April 3.

(© 2017 KARE)