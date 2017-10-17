Bakers attempt world's tallest donut stack at MSP

A group of bakers from Angel Food Bakery & Donut Bar attempted to break a Guinness World Record for the tallest donut stack at MSP Tuesday. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Tuesday a group of bakers from Angel Food Bakery & Donut Bar attempted to break a Guinness World Record for the tallest donut stack -- inside the Minneapolist-St. Paul International Airport.

The team started stacking donuts around 1 p.m. inside of Terminal 1’s north security checkpoint.

One Inver Grove Heights family traveling to Disney World for MEA weekend stopped and watched.

Their son, 10, was concerned about the donuts going to waste.

“A lot of food is thrown away each year," Cooper Meyer said. "I wonder if the donuts are going to be thrown away or be eaten? I think they should be eaten. There are lots of people around the world who don't have food.”

Turns out, one of the rules requires contestants to donate or distribute the donuts for consumption. An airport spokesperson said the 1,300 donuts will be donated to the nonprofit meal program Loaves & Fishes.

The height for the group to beat is 110.5 cm. By the time of this publication, the group hadn’t broken the record.

They planned to work though the evening. If unsuccessful, an airport spokesperson said they would try again next year.

