Bald eagle rescued from Minn. River in Mankato

Authorities plucked a bald eagle from the Minnesota River in Mankato Sunday morning. (Photo: Nicollet Co. Sheriff's Office)

MANKATO, Minn. - Authorities plucked a bald eagle from the Minnesota River in Mankato Sunday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office received a call about a bald eagle, trapped in fishing line, floating down the river near Sibley Park.

Deputies arrived to find the eagle in the river about 20 feet from shore. On one end of the tangled fishing line was a tree limb above the river. On the other end, the eagle's left wing.

Authorities jumped into an inflatable rescue boat, cut the fishing line and brought the eagle to safety. The eagle was taken to the Minnesota Raptor Center.

