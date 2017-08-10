Barn fire kills 25 calves in Stearns County

A fire at a dairy farm in Spring Hill Township killed 25 calves and was determined by authorities to be a complete loss. (Photo: Hometown News)

SPRING HILL TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A fire at a dairy barn in Stearns County killed nearly all the cows inside and has been ruled a complete loss by authorities.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the Wuertz Dairy Farm around 12:52 a.m. Thursday on a report of a fire.

When they arrived to the farm, located on County Road 14 in Spring Hill Township, they found the barn fully engulfed in flames. The homeowners were alerted to the fire by a passerby before deputies arrived and were able to open one gate to release the cattle trapped inside.

Authorities say the barn housed approximately 30 cows. Roughly 25 calves were killed in the fire.

The barn was determined to be a complete loss.

Authorities say the fire is under investigation.

