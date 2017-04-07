Basilica Block Party lineup revealed

MINNEAPOLIS - It is one of the most anticipated musical announcements of the summer season, a reason to look forward to the sweaty nights of a July night in Minnesota.
The lineup for the 23rd Basilica Block Party was announced late Thursday, with the two headliners being Brandi Carlile and Walk the Moon.
The annual fundraiser for the Basilica of St. Mary and the church's outreach program is scheduled for July 7-8. Tickets are $55 for one night and $100 for both nights. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at basilicablockparty.org or eTix.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849.
Here's the full lineup and schedule:
Friday, July 7
Great Clips Stage
Brandi Carlile
NEEDTOBREATHE
John Paul White
The Roosevelts
PreferredOne Stage
The Shins
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Cobi
Star Tribune Stage
Night Moves
Jaedyn James & the Hunger
Nick Jordan
Saturday, July 8
Great Clips Stage
WALK THE MOON
Gavin DeGraw
Ben Rector
Julia Brennan
PreferredOne Stage
AWOLNATION
Walk Off The Earth
Enemy Planes
Star Tribune Stage
Nooky Jones
Jackson & The Roosters
J.S. Ondara
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs