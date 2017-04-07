Basilica Block Party lineup revealed

Fans at the Basilica Block Party (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - It is one of the most anticipated musical announcements of the summer season, a reason to look forward to the sweaty nights of a July night in Minnesota.

The lineup for the 23rd Basilica Block Party was announced late Thursday, with the two headliners being Brandi Carlile and Walk the Moon.

The annual fundraiser for the Basilica of St. Mary and the church's outreach program is scheduled for July 7-8. Tickets are $55 for one night and $100 for both nights. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at basilicablockparty.org or eTix.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

Here's the full lineup and schedule:

Friday, July 7

Great Clips Stage

Brandi Carlile

NEEDTOBREATHE

John Paul White

The Roosevelts



PreferredOne Stage

The Shins

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Cobi

Star Tribune Stage

Night Moves

Jaedyn James & the Hunger

Nick Jordan

Saturday, July 8

Great Clips Stage

WALK THE MOON

Gavin DeGraw

Ben Rector

Julia Brennan

PreferredOne Stage

AWOLNATION

Walk Off The Earth

Enemy Planes

Star Tribune Stage

Nooky Jones

Jackson & The Roosters

J.S. Ondara

