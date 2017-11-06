BCA asks for public's help finding Northfield man

Authorities are asking for help locating Anthony Dulski of Northfield. (Photo: Courtesy MN BCA)

NORTHFIELD, Minn. - Authorities are asking for help locating a missing Northfield man they say was last heard from Monday morning.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the last texts from Anthony Dulski were exchanged between 8 and 10:23 a.m. on Monday. His phone has been shut off since then, according to the BCA.

Dulski is believed to be driving a black Lincoln Town Car, similar to the one pictured below, with a broken rear suspension or axle causing it to hang close to the road.

Dulski is believed to be driving a black Lincoln Town Car, similar to the one pictured, with a broken rear suspension or axle causing it to hang close to the road. (Photo: Courtesy MN BCA)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northfield police at 507-645-4475 or call 911.

