BCA: Fergus Falls woman missing

Shaylia Helland (Photo: Minnesota BCA)

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. - Police in Fergus Falls are asking for help locating a vulnerable woman who is missing.

Shaylia Helland, 27, was last seen in Rogers early on Oct. 6. She may be headed toward New Jersey or Dallas and may be using the name Akecheta Halona.

Helland is 5’6”, 150 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Fergus Falls PD at 218-332-5555 or dial 911.

