BCA: Hastings woman missing since Wed.

HASTINGS, Minn. - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public's help in locating a vulnerable adult missing since Wednesday.

Amanda Jean Olson left her home in Hastings around 2 p.m. on Oct. 4 and hasn't been seen since. Although she has a history of being away from home for periods of time, the BCA reports this situation has become concerning because she has not communicated with family members or friends. Her cell phone appears to be turned off, and she is without her medication. Olson frequents the north metro and south Minneapolis.

Olson, 22, is 5’3”, 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Olson’s whereabouts is urged to call Hastings Police at 651-322-8657.

