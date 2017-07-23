BCA investigating officer-involved shooting in Willmar

(Photo: Thinkstock)

WILLMAR, Minn. - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating after officers in Willmar shot and injured a man Sunday afternoon.

According to the BCA, two Willmar police officers responded to a call about a suicidal man at about 5:30 p.m. When they arrived at the home on the 400 block of 11th Street NW, they encountered a man in the backyard holding a gun.

At one point, the BCA says both officers fired their weapons, injuring the man. Officers and EMTs treated him at the scene, and he was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar by ambulance and then to St. Cloud Hospital by helicopter.

Both officers are on standard administrative leave, and Willmar police have asked the BCA to investigate. The Willmar police department does not use body cameras, according to the BCA, and the squad camera did not capture the shooting.

The BCA will investigate and then turn over its findings to the Kandiyohi County Attorney's Office.

The Kandiyoji County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol provided assistance at the scene.

