BCA issues warrant for Officer Noor's training records

MINNEAPOLIS - The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has obtained the training records of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Justine Damond.

Agent Brent Petersen applied for the search warrant on Monday. On Friday, he received two discs containing personnel data and a flash drive containing the training data of Office Mohamed Noor and Officer Matthew Harrity.

The items will supplement the evidence the BCA already has. The warrant states Minneapolis police command staff voluntarily gave investigators body camera videos, the officers' iPhones, the officers' patrol vehicle and audio of 911 calls and police radio traffic.

Noor shot 40-year-old Justine Damond on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

