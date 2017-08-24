BCA: Non-custodial mom sought for taking children

Wisconsin authorities say 29-year-old Michelle Siegert is a non-custodial mother who took her two children from their home without asking. She may be headed towards Minnesota. (Photo: MATT ADDINGTON)

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. - Authorities are seeking a non-custodial mother who may be headed towards Minnesota after taking her children from their home without permission.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says police in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin believe that 29-year-old Michelle Siegert took her two children, 12-year-old Alley Heyde and 10-year-old Ashton Heyde, from their home. Siegert currently has a warrant out for her arrest on a separate matter, and it is believed she and the kids may be on the road with an unknown male. There are reasons to believe they may be in Minnesota.

Michelle Siegert is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Chippewa Falls Police at 715-726-7701, or simply dial 911.

