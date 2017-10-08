BCA: St. Paul officers exchanged gunfire with suspect

The Ramsey County Medical examiner 28-year-old Phumee Lee was shot by police Thursday evening in St. Paul. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Authorities say two St. Paul police officers exchanged gunfire with a 28-year-old man before fatally shooting him last week.



The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Saturday identified the two officers as Daniel Gleason and Jordan Wild. Both are on standard administrative leave.



The BCA says both officers fired their weapons during a confrontation with Phumee Lee on Thursday night in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. Lee died of multiple gunshot wounds.



Police were called about shots fired during a domestic violence incident. A woman told officers Lee had shot twice at her inside the home. She was not hurt. Officer removed four children.



Authorities say officers caught up with Lee, and he pointed a handgun at them. No officers were hit. A handgun was found next to Lee's body.

