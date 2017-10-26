Bear cubs rescued from Lutsen dumpster

A housekeeper in Northern Minnesota got quite the surprise when she was taking out the trash Wednesday morning. (Photo: Cascade Vacation Rentals LLC)

LUTSEN, Minn. - A housekeeper in Northern Minnesota got quite the surprise when she was taking out the trash Wednesday morning; a bear and two cubs were inside a dumpster to greet her.

“I just went to the dumpster and both bars were on it and when I opened it the bear was sitting in the dumpster!! I wonder how that is even possible with it being barred shut?!? I ran off with my trash but didn’t put the bars back on or look to see if the bear jumped out.”

That's the text message the woman sent to the owner of Cascade Vacation Rentals in Lutsen, which is now the talk of the town, thanks to the post on the company Facebook page.

The post goes on to say by the time the rest of the crew arrived, the bear escaped and hid in a nearby tree. The two cubs, however, were too small to get out on their own.

The workers ended up making a ladder out of a broken futon frame and placed it inside the dumpster. Within minutes, the two cubs were reunited with their mother in the tree.

None of the bears were harmed and shortly after the rescue all three bears descended from the tree and ran off into the nearby woods.

The bears seemed to enjoy the dumpster, however, because staff says they were there again Thursday morning! Staff says they're working on a solution the benefits everyone involved.

© 2017 KARE-TV