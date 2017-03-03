Become a citizen scientist this weekend

BLOOMINGTON -- The 6th Annual Aldo Leopold event is this weekend at the Visitors Center in Bloomington and this year the event is all about being a citizen scientist.

"We are hoping to provide a range individuals and families to get out and observe or maybe collect some data or assist in some scientific research even all while they are experiencing nature," said Judy Geck, Park Ranger at Minnesota Valley Wildlife Refuge.

Aldo Leopold was a famous conservationist that helped people find their connection with nature. This event will have activities for the entire family.



"We have crafts and activities, we have guided hikes, we have family opportunities," said Geck.

Kids will also be able to make seed bombs, that they can plant to help our pollinators and especially the now endangered species, rusty patch bumblebee.

"There's not a lot of populations left range wide of the rusty patch bumblebee but we actually still have a substantial population in the Twin Cities area....So putting in a little native grass and wildflowers could really help the species," said Jill Utrup Biologist, US Fish & Wildlife.

The event is free. If you are coming out, they recommend wearing shoes that can get muddy if you want to go hiking.

2017 Aldo Leopold Event Information

