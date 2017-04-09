Bell Museum reveals oddities amid move

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Conservators in charge of cleaning and restoring the Bell Museum of Natural History's taxidermy dioramas have uncovered multiple hidden artifacts while preparing for the museum's move to the University of Minnesota's campus in St. Paul.



The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that some of the treasures found include an artist's shopping list, a rare glass template of an elk's head, World War II matchbooks and various animal paintings.



Ten of the historic dioramas will be moved beginning this summer to a new $64.2 million museum and planetarium.



The dioramas will be arranged to reflect the state's major habitats, including North Woods, prairies and savannas, and Big Woods Big Rivers.



The new facility is expected to open early summer of 2018.

