Bellecour opens in Wayzata

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Bellecour is the second restaurant from James Beard Award winning Chef and Owner Gavin Kaysen. Located in downtown Wayzata, the restaurant serves Kaysen’s interpretations of classic French dishes, with Midwestern ingredients.
Guests are encouraged to visit https://bellecourrestaurant.com/ to make reservations, or call 952.444.5200. Bellecour is also on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
739 Lake Street East, Wayzata
952.444.5200
French Onion Soup
6kg Onion, Sliced
600g Clarified Butter
750mL Brandy
6L Beef Broth
1ea Sachet d’Epice, Extra Large
A.N. Salt, Baleine Fine Sea
A.N. Black Pepper, Coarse Cracked
A.N. Banyuls Vinegar
A.N. Calvados, Raw
1. In a large rondeau cook onions in clarified butter stirring occasionally until deep, deep, deep mahogany color is achieved. Do NOT allow scorching or sticking. This is imperative for the wellbeing of the finished product.
2. When deep caramelization is achieved deglaze with brandy and vinegar. Reduce to nearly dry.
3. Add beef broth and large sachet, simmer for 2 hours with sachet. Stir on occasion to ensure no scorching.
4. Season throughout the cooking process.
5. After flavors have developed adjust seasoning with raw calvados, banyuls vinegar, salt and black pepper.
6. Cool over ice and store in an airtight container for service.
Sourdough Croutons
1ea Loaf Sourdough, Sliced ½” Thick
8ea Gruyere, Sliced
A.N. Clarified Butter
A.N. Salt
A.N. Black Pepper
1. Make cheese sandwiches out of gruyere and sourdough.
2. Season with salt and pepper and cook in clarified butter with a weight on top.
3. When both sides are golden brown chill to room temperature. Cut into 1” cubes.
