Bemidji police seek help locating missing boy

Gary Tilander (Photo: Bemidji Police Dept.)

BEMIDJI, Minn. - Police in Bemidji are asking for help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Gary Allen Tilander was last seen on the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue in Bemidji on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m.

Because of his age and the weather authorities are concerned for his welfare.

Tilander is 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Flight Jordan Jumpman hoodie and has a charcoal grey backpack with numbers 23 in small print all over it. He's also wearing black hightop Nike shoes.

Police say Tilander's usual home is in International Falls.

If you think you have seen him or have information regarding his whereabouts, call Bemidji Police at 218-333-9111.

(© 2017 KARE)