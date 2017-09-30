Benefit for family of fallen Wayzata officer

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - A Saturday benefit will raise funds for the family of a fallen Wayzata police officer.
The "Monster Mash for Mathews" will benefit Officer William Mathews' family. Mathews died in the line of duty on Sept. 8, after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 12.
The benefit will take place Saturday, Sept. 30 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Cub Foods parking lot at 16705 County Road 24, Plymouth, Minnesota.
Tickets are $25 for a family or $10 for an individual. There will be food and treats from Qdoba, Panera, Rock Elm Tavern, Honey & Mackie's and Plymouth Station Holiday. The benefit also features pumpkins, ice cream and free car washes. Costumes are welcome.
A crowd estimated at well over 1,000 honored Officer Mathews' life at his funeral on Sept. 14.
