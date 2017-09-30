Benefit for family of fallen Wayzata officer

Officer William Mathews with his son, Wyatt, and wife, Shawn. (Photo: Courtesy Mathews family)

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - A Saturday benefit will raise funds for the family of a fallen Wayzata police officer.

The "Monster Mash for Mathews" will benefit Officer William Mathews' family. Mathews died in the line of duty on Sept. 8, after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 12.

The benefit will take place Saturday, Sept. 30 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Cub Foods parking lot at 16705 County Road 24, Plymouth, Minnesota.

Officer William Mathews, 47, pictured with his wife and son. (Photo: Hennepin Co. Sheriff's Office)

Tickets are $25 for a family or $10 for an individual. There will be food and treats from Qdoba, Panera, Rock Elm Tavern, Honey & Mackie's and Plymouth Station Holiday. The benefit also features pumpkins, ice cream and free car washes. Costumes are welcome.

Blue balloons and ribbons were a common scene on the roadsides in Wayzata and Long Lake, as neighbors paid respects to the officer who used to patrol their streets. (Photo: KARE 11)

A crowd estimated at well over 1,000 honored Officer Mathews' life at his funeral on Sept. 14.

