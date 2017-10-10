KARE
Close
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

Bets for Pets Casino Night supports Animal Ark

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 10:44 AM. CDT October 10, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn.--Raise funds for pets at the Bets for Pets Casino Night on Saturday, October 14 at the Historic Union Depot starting at 6:00 p.m.

The event raises funds for Animal Ark, a nonprofit that works to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home animals.

Bets for Pets Casino Night will feature casino games, door prizes, appetizers, music, a cash bar, silent auction and more!

Visit Bets for Pets Casino Night for more information. 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories