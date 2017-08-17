KARE
Bicyclist dies after colliding with van in Mpls.

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 4:12 PM. CDT August 17, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - A bicyclist hit by a van in Minneapolis has now died from her injuries, according to police. 

Authorities were called to the scene around 5:42 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lowry Avenue North and 2nd Street North in Minneapolis. 

Police say the female bicyclist was traveling north on 2nd Street when she collided with a van traveling west on Lowry Avenue. 

The woman was transported to North Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. At approximately 4 p.m., Minneapolis Police sent out an update saying the woman had died. 

The woman's name, as well as the cause of her death, will be released at a later time. 

The driver of the vehicle stopped after the accident and is cooperating with police. 

No other information is available. The investigation is ongoing.

 

