Bicyclist dies after colliding with van in Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS - A bicyclist hit by a van in Minneapolis has now died from her injuries, according to police.

Authorities were called to the scene around 5:42 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lowry Avenue North and 2nd Street North in Minneapolis.

Police say the female bicyclist was traveling north on 2nd Street when she collided with a van traveling west on Lowry Avenue.

The woman was transported to North Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. At approximately 4 p.m., Minneapolis Police sent out an update saying the woman had died.

The woman's name, as well as the cause of her death, will be released at a later time.

The driver of the vehicle stopped after the accident and is cooperating with police.

No other information is available. The investigation is ongoing.

