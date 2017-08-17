Bicyclist in critical condition after hit by van

MINNEAPOLIS - A bicyclist hit by a van in Minneapolis is in critical condition, according to police.

Authorities were called to the scene around 5:42 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lowry Avenue North and 2nd Street South in Minneapolis.

Police say the female bicyclist was transported to North Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stopped after the accident and is cooperating with police.

No other information is available. The investigation is ongoing.

