Bicyclist killed in collision with van in Minneapolis ID'd

Associated Press , KARE 7:04 AM. CDT August 21, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Authorities have identified a bicyclist who died after a collision with a van in north Minneapolis.

Thirty-four-year-old Jillian Friedrich, 34, of Columbia Heights, died at a hospital after Thursday's crash.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Friedrich was a University of Minnesota researcher. Minnesota Public Radio reports she also was a running mentor. Members of the organization Mile in My Shoes plan to wear their team shirts in her honor during a memorial service Tuesday night at Jax Cafe.

