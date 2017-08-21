Bicyclist killed in collision with van in Minneapolis ID'd

Police lights. (Photo: Thinkstock, artolympic)

MINNEAPOLIS - Authorities have identified a bicyclist who died after a collision with a van in north Minneapolis.



Thirty-four-year-old Jillian Friedrich, 34, of Columbia Heights, died at a hospital after Thursday's crash.



The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Friedrich was a University of Minnesota researcher. Minnesota Public Radio reports she also was a running mentor. Members of the organization Mile in My Shoes plan to wear their team shirts in her honor during a memorial service Tuesday night at Jax Cafe.

