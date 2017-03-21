Big Lake teachers show students love in viral video

Why do you go to work every day? Teachers at Big Lake High School answered that question in a way that's taken off on social media. (Photo: KARE 11)

BIG LAKE, Minn. -- Teachers at Big Lake High School were given the challenge to tell a student who is important to them that he/she is the reason they go to work every day.

They filmed students' reactions and put together a video on Facebook that has more than 37,000 views.

"Kids are so important to us but we don't always tell them," said Angie Charboneau-Folch, assistant principal at Big Lake High School.

Charboneau-Folch saw a similar video done at Oak Park High School in Kansas. She, along with principal Robert Dockendorf, challenged teachers back in November. They then compiled all the clips and posted the finished video to Facebook about two weeks ago.

Media Specialist Gwen Toppe chose Ben Tharaldson, a senior who is new to the high school this school year.

"It kind of blew me away. Just kind of, 'Hey, you're the reason I come to school,'" Tharaldson said.

Senior Sarah Blume added, "For someone to say that to me, it meant a lot."

Claudia Forsberg is an art teacher at the high school, who has been with Big Lake Schools for 35 years. "We need to do this more. Tell our students how much we appreciate them," she said.

But that appreciation goes both ways.

"We appreciate the work they do, too. Because sitting there watching everything they have to do on a daily basis... is not easy," said Jessalyn Roussin, a senior.

Principal Dockendorf is now challenging other schools in the Mississippi 8 Conference to create a similar video. In an email to the schools, he said, "It has been transformational for us and such an investment in our students and I want the same for all of you and your students."

