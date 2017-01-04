Big need for blood donations

MINNEAPOLIS - The American Red Cross says there is a critical need for blood donations.

According to Red Cross officials say that every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and to prevent a delay in care they are asking for your help.

In November and December there was a decrease in donations nationwide leading the American Red Cross to issue an emergency call for blood donations.

A local Red Cross spokesperson says typically they would have had around 840,000 people to donate blood in those two months.

But they say they were down 37,000 donations in November and in December.

In order to make sure everyone gets blood when they need it, they are asking that you donate.

You have a chance to help at the KARE 11 Winter Blood Drive that will take place Friday, Jan. 6 from 1 to 7 p.m.

The drive supports the Red Cross which will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2017.

Everyone who registers to donate will get coupons for “Famous Dave’s” and “Culver's” frozen custard.

Plus, you'll be entered into a drawing for a 4K Ultra HD television.

Click on the "Local" tab then "Healthfair 11."