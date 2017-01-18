Big outdoor events this weekend

2016 Hockey Day Minnesota

STILLWATER, Minn. - The unseasonably warm weather is having an impact on some outdoor activities this upcoming weekend.

The Stillwater Ice Castles will be closed Thursday and possibly into next week because of all the melting ice.

However, two big outdoor hockey events will still "drop the puck."

The North American Pond Hockey Championship is on Lake Minnetonka this weekend.

The fifth annual charity fundraiser will feature a pond hockey tournament, an outdoor bean-bag tournament, three concerts and a 5K in Excelsior, near Maynard's Restaurant.

The biggest outdoor hockey event this weekend is the 11th annual Hockey Day Minnesota, which is in Stillwater this year.

Thousands of people are expected to fill downtown Stillwater on Friday and Saturday.

Crews have built an outdoor rink in Lowell Park, with a backdrop of the historic Stillwater Lift Bridge.

Tickets for Hockey Day Minnesota can be purchased at Lowell Park or online.

FOX Sports North will air all six hockey games on Saturday.

Here's a schedule of games for Hockey Day Minnesota:

Friday, Jan. 20

2 p.m. Gates open at Lowell Park

4 p.m. Stillwater Police vs. Fire Game (Men) at Lowell Park

6 p.m. Minnesota Whitecaps vs. Korean National Team (Women) at Lowell Park

7:30 p.m. Alumni Game - University of Minnesota vs. University of Wisconsin (Men) at Lowell Park

Saturday, Jan. 21

8 a.m. Gates open at Lowell Park

10 a.m. Thief River Falls vs. Mahtomedi (Boys) at Lowell Park

1 p.m. Eden Prairie vs. Stillwater (Boys) at Lowell Park

3 p.m. MSU-Mankato vs. SCSU (Women) being played at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud

5 p.m. University of Minnesota vs. University of Wisconsin (Men) at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

5:30 p.m. Minnetonka vs. Stillwater (Girls) at Lowell Park

8 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Anaheim Ducks Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul



(© 2017 KARE)