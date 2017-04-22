Protesters at the entrance to the Minnesota Senate chamber (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Senate this week followed the lead of the House, passing a bill that would bar cities from setting their own minimum wages and nullify sick leave policies already enacted by city councils in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The Uniform Labor Standards bill, authored by Republican Sen. Jeremy Miller of Winona, passed the Senate Wednesday by a tally of 35 to 31, garnering only one Democratic vote.

"We want fair and consistent rules throughout the state," Sen. Miller told reporters. "And we mean fair and consistent. We're not going to let one city do it, and another city not do it."

The Minneapolis City Council is currently studying a $15 per hour minimum wage proposal, and debating whether to exempt tipped employees. If the local preemption bill is signed into law, it will take that decision out of the hands of local leaders.

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and other industry groups have supported the bill, saying it will be difficult for businesses with employees in multiple locations to deal with a "patchwork" of labor regulations.

Opponents say that the legislation flies in the face of traditional Republican commitment to local government control.

"As small businesses we have the opportunity to work with city councils. They ask us what we think, and we want that to mean something," Todd Mikkelson, who owns a company in Orono that makes equipment for pressure testing windows.

"We don't want that voice to be taken away."

Daniel Swenson-Klatt, who owns Butter Bakery in Minneapolis, took part in the City Council's process of formulating a sick leave policy. He already gives his employees paid sick leave, and says it makes good sense because employee turnover is lower.

"To be able to have staff that know my business, who are invested in my business, who stay with me for years, I'm going to invest in them and it's good for me," Swenson-Klatt said.

"And at least in Minneapolis I had the opportunity to press my local elected leaders to raise the standards."

During the floor debate Sen. Matt Little, a Democrat and former mayor of Lakeville, raised the local control issue.

"Not once in my four years as mayor did I call Saint Paul and say, 'Hey, what's the best thing for Lakeville to do?' Not once did I do that," Sen. Little told colleagues.

Sen. Dave Osmek hit on another Republican theme, that the relationship between employers and their employees is the ultimate form of local control.

"Senator Little I appreciate your comments but the most local control is what a business does."

Gov. Mark Dayton expressed concerns about decisions already made in St. Paul and Minneapolis being retroactively taken down by state lawmakers, but he wouldn't say outright whether he would veto the local preemption bill.

© 2017 KARE-TV