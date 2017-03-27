Bill would cap liability in train vs. LRT crash

Light rail transit (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Mary Pattock has long opposed plans for the Southwest Light Rail to be built in her neighborhood next to the Kenilworth Trail. One big reason is what the light rail would run beside.

The light rail would share the right of way with freight trains. According to the Met Council, the tracks would be between 25 and 50 feet apart, but come within 10 feet through a tunnel.

“That's very dangerous, because all it would take is one or the other of those trains to derail,” Pattock said.

And if a disaster like that would occur -- an accident involving a freight train and a light rail train -- a bill in the state legislature would make the freight train company, Twin Cities & Western, liable for at most $3 million. The insurance company for the Met Council would have to pay the rest.

“Because light rail is coming into their corridor, their risk increases substantially,” said Rep. Paul Torkelson, a Republican from Hanska.

Torkelson said he wrote the bill because Twin Cities & Western told him the costs from an accident involving a freight train and light rail could put them out of business.

“They're being forced to co-locate in this corridor. They would just as soon not have the light rail run right next to their freight rail tracks,” Torkelson said.

Torkelson said a similar deal was worked out for the train that shares the rails with the Northstar Commuter Line, so Twin Cities & Western expects the same treatment.

“My short line guys are operating in a very safe fashion, they've got a great safety track record, they're very careful in the way they operate,” Torkelson said.

But Mary's angry that if the worst were to happen like it has elsewhere, taxpayers essentially would pay for it.

“It's infuriating, frankly,” she said.

The Met Council is not commenting on the proposed bill, as it is currently negotiating with Twin Cities & Western on how the corridor would be shared.

The bill could be included in a transportation omnibus bill.

© 2017 KARE-TV