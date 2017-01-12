Billy Joel to play Target Field

Billy Joel has been playing at least one sold-out show per month at Madison Square Garden since January of 2014. (Photo: Nicholas Hunt-Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - Piano man Billy Joel will bring his band to Target Field to Target Field this summer, the latest big name to play the baseball palace.

The Twins and first baseman Joe Mauer made the announcement Thursday morning, saying that Joel's show is set for Friday, July 28 while the club is on the road. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, January 16 at 10:00 a.m. through Thursday, January 19 at 10:00 p.m.

“The Target Field concert experience has proven to be among the best in the region and we are thrilled to welcome Billy Joel, one of the most respected and endearing global recording artists in history,” said Laura Day, Twins Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer. “We expect this to be another amazing outdoor music experience in Twins Territory.”

Joel has already announced a string of tour dates in baseball stadiums this year. He is just the latest big name to play Target Field's unofficial summer series, following Sir Paul McCartney and three separate performances by Kenny Chesney. Joel has been playing at least one show per month at Madison Square Garden in New York since January of 2014.

