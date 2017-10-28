Bird strike damages Oklahoma Thunder jet

First the Thunder lose to the Timberwolves, then their charter plane hits a bird at 30,000 feet. (Photo: Steven Adams Twitter page)

CHICAGO - It wasn't a great night for the Thunder.

Delta Airlines officials say a charter flight carrying the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team from Minneapolis to Chicago apparently encountered a bird when it was landing.

The early Saturday incident on Delta 8935 to Midway International Airport prompted several players, including Carmelo Anthony, Josh Huestis and Steven Adams, to post photos on social media showing the caved-in nose of their plane.

Adams' Twitter post said "we had a rough flight to say the least."

Hey @NASA @neiltyson @BillNye

We had a rough flight to say the least.



30000 feet in the air.

Flying to chicago.



What caused this? pic.twitter.com/uEVrEm7noi — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) October 28, 2017

The incident followed a second straight loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points and 19 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Thunder 119-116

Delta Airlines spokeswoman Elizabeth Wolf said Saturday morning that maintenance is evaluating the situation. She says the Boeing 757-200 landed without incident.

I guess we hit something? 30,000 feet up... pic.twitter.com/Rem9GmwRKq — Josh Huestis (@jhuestis) October 28, 2017

A spokesperson for the team tells The Oklahoman newspaper that all of their players, staff and coaches were safe.

The team plays the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

