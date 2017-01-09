Blaine boil order lifted

Residents in Blaine woke up to an unwelcome surprise Sunday morning -- no water. (Photo: KARE 11)

BLAINE, Minn. - The city of Blaine, in consultation with the Minnesota Department of Public Health, has lifted the 24-hour boil order. Residents and businesses may begin using water for normal day-to-day activities.

The request came after much of the city and its 64,000 residents woke up to no water on Sunday. The outage in the northern Minneapolis suburb began around 8 a.m. Sunday and lasted for approximately two hours.

Blaine Public Services Manager Robert Therres tells KARE 11 an alarm system that should have alerted the city to low water tower levels did not work properly.