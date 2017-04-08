Blaine enacts ban on feeding wild animals

Stock Image (Photo: Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities in Blaine, Minnesota, say residents should stop feeding hungry wildlife.



The Star Tribune reports that the Blaine city council has approved an ordinance that bans feeding wild and feral animals. The ban is a response to an increasing number of deer-vehicle collisions in the city.



Officials say there were 89 collisions in 2015, the most recent year for which numbers are available, compared with 66 collisions in 2013. Complaints about deer jumped from 26 in 2013 to 61 in 2015.



The ordinance prohibits residents from feeding "wild or feral animals or small mammals" by providing "any grain, fruit, vegetables, nuts, salt licks, or any other food that attracts wild animals."



Bird feeders are still allowed if they prevent access to wild animals.

