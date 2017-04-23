(Photo: MnDOT Traffic Cam)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - One Bloomington bridge is closed and another is down to 3 lanes after both were struck by a vehicle Sunday.

The City of Bloomington said just after 9 p.m. Sunday that the 86th Street Bridge deck was closed in both directions after being hit by a vehicle traveling under it.

The 82nd Street Bridge was also struck, according to the city, and that bridge has one westbound and two eastbound lanes open.

The city says I-35W is still open to traffic.

