Bloomington ice rink in final 2 of national contest

Bloomington Ice Garden (BIG) is now one of four complexes in America vying for the title of Kraft Hockeyville 2017. (Photo: KARE)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The Bloomington Ice Garden is one of only two finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville USA competition.

If Bloomington wins, the rink will receive a grand prize of $150,000 and a chance to host an NHL pre-season game.

The runner-up will still win $75,000 for rink upgrades.

Out of 1,300 nominations around the country, Bloomington rose to the top 10 and then beat out the rest of the rinks to face off with The Rostraver Ice Garden in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania.

The final round of voting will take place online on Monday, April 24.

