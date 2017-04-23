KARE
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Bloomington ice rink in final 2 of national contest

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 5:37 PM. CDT April 23, 2017

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The Bloomington Ice Garden is one of only two finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville USA competition.

If Bloomington wins, the rink will receive a grand prize of $150,000 and a chance to host an NHL pre-season game.

The runner-up will still win $75,000 for rink upgrades.

Out of 1,300 nominations around the country, Bloomington rose to the top 10 and then beat out the rest of the rinks to face off with The Rostraver Ice Garden in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania.

The final round of voting will take place online on Monday, April 24.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories