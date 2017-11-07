Bloomington raises tobacco sales age to 21

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The Bloomington City Council voted Monday night to raise the tobacco sales age to 21.

The council voted 6-0, becoming the third city in Minnesota to make the change.

The Association for Nonsmokers-Minnesota says the goal is to protect the health and well-being of Bloomington's youth, citing research that says 95 percent of smokers started before they turned 21.

Edina adopted a similar measure in May, and St. Louis Park followed in June. The tobacco sales age is also 21 in Hawaii, California, New Jersey, Maine and Oregon.

