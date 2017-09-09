Blue porch lights honor fallen Officer William Mathews
The owners at True Value in Long Lake are giving away hundreds of blue light bulbs in hopes the residents in both Long Lake and Wayzata light their porches blue tonight in honor of fallen Officer William Mathews. http://kare11.tv/2fbjjEQ
KARE 6:08 PM. CDT September 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wayzata police officer struck, killed while removing debris from Hwy. 12
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
KARE Breaking News
-
Kidnapping suspect accused of sexual assault in 2015
-
MN family concerned for loved ones in Irma's path
-
Equifax hack: What are your legal options?
-
'He said that he's proud of me': Evie Clair on her dad
-
2PM Hurricane Irma update
-
Jasmine Block's mother shares abduction story
-
Sign from Mother Nature Convinces Minnesotan to Evacuate
More Stories
-
Man shot and killed while driving in MinneapolisSep. 9, 2017, 5:07 a.m.
-
Supreme Court backs Dayton veto of Legislature budgetSep. 8, 2017, 3:26 p.m.
-
Submit a photo to 'Tackle Your Tailgate'Sep 10, 2016, 2:19 p.m.