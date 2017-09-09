Blue porch lights honor fallen Officer William Mathews

The owners at True Value in Long Lake are giving away hundreds of blue light bulbs in hopes the residents in both Long Lake and Wayzata light their porches blue tonight in honor of fallen Officer William Mathews. http://kare11.tv/2fbjjEQ

KARE 6:08 PM. CDT September 09, 2017

