Search for man after boat sinks in St. Croix river overnight

Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single boat accident on the St Croix River near the city of Bayport. (Credit: KARE)

BAYPORT, Minn. - Washington County Sheriff's Office search teams are looking for a man in the St. Croix river.

According to a news release, a man and woman were on a boat when it began to sink around 2:51 a.m. Sunday.

The woman made it to shore but the man has not been located.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says crews are searching in the water and on land.

The names of the man and woman will not be released at this time.

