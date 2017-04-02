KARE
Bob Dylan finally gets his hands on his Nobel Literature prize

KARE 10:51 AM. CDT April 02, 2017

STOCKHOLM (AP) - Bob Dylan finally has his hands on his Nobel Literature diploma and medal.

A member of the Swedish Academy said the 75-year-old American singer/songwriter, who gave a concert in Stockholm on Saturday night, received his award during a small afternoon gathering at a nearby hotel with just academy members and a member of Dylan's staff.

Klas Ostergren of the Swedish Academy told The Associated Press "it went very well indeed" and that Dylan was "a very nice, kind man."

Other members of the academy told Swedish media that Dylan seemed pleased by the award.

Dylan himself did not mention anything about receiving the Nobel at his concert later that night.

