Body cam video: Utah nurse arrested for refusing to draw unconscious patient's blood

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside Metro Transit's Control Center
-
Minnesota power and pillows headed south to help Harvey victims
-
Victim speaks out on domestic abuse penalties
-
Diana: Lost Princess of Wales haunts Americans 20 years after death
-
Judge moves to restore White Bear Lake levels
-
Houstonians coming together in time of need
-
Railroad Commissioner: There's no fuel crisis in Texas
-
Morning Weather Forecast 9-1-17
-
What Not To Buy Labor Day - The Deal Guy
-
Which Harvey organization should you donate to?
More Stories
-
St. Paul cop apologizes for 'unprofessional' moment…Sep. 1, 2017, 8:12 a.m.
-
Inside Metro Transit's command centerAug 31, 2017, 11:36 p.m.
-
How can you know where to give?Aug 31, 2017, 6:51 p.m.