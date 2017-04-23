Body found in Mississippi River near Lowry Ave. Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS - A body was recovered from the Mississippi River south of the Lowry Avenue Bridge on Sunday, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Minneapolis Police spotted the body of an adult male at about 2:20 p.m., and the Sheriff's Office Water Patrol recovered the body with help from the Minneapolis Fire Department at 4:06 p.m.

The sheriff's office is investigating. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the person's identity and cause of death.

© 2017 KARE-TV